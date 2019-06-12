Police members cover the body of a teacher who was gunned down at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban. File photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - Classes at Masuku Primary School In Folweni, south of Durban, have been suspended for the rest of the week after a teacher was murdered there on Tuesday morning. Sbonakaliso Nyawose (48) was gunned down on the school's premises in front of his learners and colleagues by an unknown man.

Head of Department for the department of Education Dr Enock Nzama visited the school this morning and announced that the school will be closed for the rest of the week. The schools are closing on Friday for June holidays.

“For the next three days, the learners will not be at the school but teachers will remain in the school premises because they are still working. There is counselling taking place targeting teacher and learners.

“Teachers will remain until Friday, classes have been suspended and we have provided security at the gate there to look after the school and to see to it that the teachers that are still at the school are looked after,” he said.

Mercury