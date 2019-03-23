ANC Youth League Emalahleni Regional deputy chairman, Wandile Ngubeni was killed in a apparent hit on Sunday. The regions secretary, Mafika Mndebele was injured.

Port Elizabeth - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has learnt with shock of the arrest of a senior leader of the ANC in connection with the murder in May 2016 of Wandile Manqasha Ngubeni, then deputy chairperson of the youth league. Media on Wednesday reported that senior ANC leader believed to be mayor of Newcastle, Ntothuko Junda Mahlaba, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Ngubeni.

A group of ANCYL leaders were attacked in a restaurant in Newcastle where their assailants sprayed them with bullets. Manqasha was killed and Mafika Mndebele, the Regional Secretary of the ANCYL In EMalahleni Region was seriously wounded.

"The ANC Youth League is calling on the PEC of the ANC to recall all members of the ANC who are deployed in various government position but who are facing Murder cases," the league said.

"We believe that their continued stay in these positions is harming the image of the ANC. The ANC as a leader of society cannot allow itself to be in conflict with people.

"We again commend the good work that has been done so far by the Minister of Police and the Hawks Task Team for their tireless work in apprehending those who are suspected for the political killings in our province," the ANCYL said..

However, the youth league said while it commended the work of the police, those arrested were only the assassins and that the architects of the murders, who they allege hold high office in the organisation, were still free.

"Therefore we call for the arrests of those who planned the killings, whom we believe are in political positions within our movement."

The youth league says it has been the most targeted in the senseless killings in KZN.

"The ANC Youth League reaffirms it’s absolute faith in the criminal justice system and the ability of the hawks to investigate.

"We again call upon the hawks to leave no stone unturned in their investigations and to ensure justice for all those who fell victim to the senseless political killings in our province," the ANCYL said.

African News Agency (ANA)