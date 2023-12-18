Clean-up operations under way after massive blaze at Durban warehouse

A fire erupted at a warehouse in Durban's Sea Cow Lake on Monday afternoon. This fire comes less than a month after a massive blaze swept through a nearby shopping complex, leaving stalls completely ruined. Emergency crews raced to the scene at around 3pm where they found the warehouse well alight.

"Reports from the scene are that a semi-factory used for storage of retail goods caught fire. The fire spread to the adjacent offices before members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services managed to contain the blaze," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen. He said no injuries were reported. "The roadway was closed to allow fire services access to the area, and traffic was severely affected. Smoke could be seen across the greater north Durban skyline," van Reenen added.

A fireman hoses down a fire at a warehouse in Durban’s Seacow Lake area. Picture: Kyle van Reenen / Emer-G-Med At approximately 3pm on Monday afternoon Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a business park in Seacow Lake Road, north of #Durban for reports of a fire. Video: Emer-G-Med#warehousefire #kzn pic.twitter.com/UFTHdBthao — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) December 18, 2023

Less than a month ago, Durban’s China City was razed to the ground. At the time, IOL reported the fire was contained by eThekwini Fire. Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios said reports from various paramedics that arrived on scene indicated that there were no serious injuries or fatalities.