eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File photo: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng.

Durban - The clock is ticking for embattled and out on R50 000 bail eThekwini M ayor and ANC regional chairperson, Zandile Gumede, to furnish her

party with more information regarding her fraud and corruption case.





This was as the party was under pressure to remove her from office and it was alleged it asked her to step aside. However, Gumede dug in, saying she is innocent until proven guilty.





Speaking to Independent Media last week, Mdumiseni Ntuli, the ANC KZN provincial secretary, said they met with Gumede and the regional top five two weeks ago but the information they provided was not enough for the provincial top five to properly look into her matter.





He said as a result, they asked them to go and come back with more information on the case later and thereafter they will discuss it.





“We met with the regional leadership, including the mayor and received their report on the court case. We then requested them to come back to us before the 10th June with more details on what they gave us,” Ntuli said.





As the wrangling continues over Gumede’s continued presence at the Durban city hall, the IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) on Friday took to the streets of the city to call on the mayor to step down.





The youth brigade said Gumede should not be involved in the day to day business of the mayoral office nor they believe that she should disrespect her court order which they claimed she violated by attending and delivering the budget speech of the municipality last week.



