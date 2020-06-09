Cold front expected to blow into KZN from Friday

Durban - Don't pack away those jerseys and blankets just yet. A cold front is expected to hit the KwaZulu-Natal coast by Friday.

According to the South African Weather Services, an intense cold front will blow into the Western and Northern Cape from Wednesday, bringing along with it, strong winds, rain and heavy downpour.

Saws said colder temperatures and gale force winds are predicted for the interior of the Western and Northern Cape and will continue into Wednesday where gusty winds can be expected.

"These strong winds are also expected along the western coastline of the Western Cape spreading along the southern coastal regions and along the Eastern Cape coast by Thursday. The strong winds are expected to result in difficult driving conditions and rough seas," Saws said.

This is expected to spread along the south coast and reaching the KZN coast by Friday.