Cold front expected to blow into KZN from Friday
Durban - Don't pack away those jerseys and blankets just yet. A cold front is expected to hit the KwaZulu-Natal coast by Friday.
According to the South African Weather Services, an intense cold front will blow into the Western and Northern Cape from Wednesday, bringing along with it, strong winds, rain and heavy downpour.
Saws said colder temperatures and gale force winds are predicted for the interior of the Western and Northern Cape and will continue into Wednesday where gusty winds can be expected.
"These strong winds are also expected along the western coastline of the Western Cape spreading along the southern coastal regions and along the Eastern Cape coast by Thursday. The strong winds are expected to result in difficult driving conditions and rough seas," Saws said.
This is expected to spread along the south coast and reaching the KZN coast by Friday.
"During conditions such as these, it is advised that low-lying coastal rocky shores are avoided," Saws said.
Rainfall is expected to start on Tuesday afternoon and parts of the Western Cape ahead of the cold front with continuous rainfall expected until Thursday.
"Furthermore, the frontal system will induce wintry conditions from Wednesday with cold day time temperatures expected, becoming very cold on Thursday and Friday over the high ground of the Western and Eastern Cape provinces, including southern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West province, Gauteng, southern highveld in Mpumalanga and parts of KZN on Friday, persisting on Saturday."
"The temperatures will start improving from Sunday. Severe frost is possible over the Free State, southern North West and in places over the Northern Cape from Friday until Monday," Saws said.IOL