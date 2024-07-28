Cold, windy and wet weather expected over KZN

A warning for strong winds has been issued over parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province on Sunday. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said strong winds are expected across the Ugu District and eThekwini Metro.

"The weather warning from the South African Weather Service indicates that strong south-westerly winds with average speeds of 20-30 knots, gusting up to 35 knots, are expected along the coast of KZN between Port Edward and Durban," the Cogta in a statement. The department warned that the winds could lead to damage of homes and temporary structures, issues for small boats or vessels as well as disruptions to activities around the beachfront. The department added that damaging waves are expected in Ugu, eThekwini, iLembe, and King Cetshwayo Districts.

"We urge all residents to be cautious and take steps to secure their homes and belongings. If you have a small boat, it is best to avoid going out to sea. Beachgoers should stay away from the water," the department said. Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, the province is bracing for cooler temperatures in the coming week as a cold front exits the country.

Picture: SA Weather Service "As the cold front leaves the country, some light rain still expected for KZN and some pre-frontal rainfall for Monday night's cold front to make landfall in the Western Cape. Damaging winds and waves still possible," warned the South African Weather Service (Saws).