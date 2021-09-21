Collect your R350 SRD grant from Pick n Pay or Boxer using these 5 simple steps

DURBAN - RECIPIENTS of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can now collect their monies from Pick n Pay or Boxer stores from Wednesday (September 22). SA Post Office spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nobuhle Njapha, said that only grant recipients who have received an SMS from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) confirming their collection payout point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer can use the new collections points.

Omnichannel, Pick n Pay retail executive, John Bradshaw, said Pick n Pay and Boxer were proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring that they received much-needed relief more quickly than before. “The system will also relieve pressure on post offices,” he said. Step-by-step process to collecting the SRD grant from Pick n Pay or Boxer:

1. The grant applicant receives an SMS from Sassa confirming their successful application. 2. A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from Sassa confirming the collection point and advising the day of collection. 3. Beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone (the number registered at Sassa) along to the store when collecting their grant.

4. Enter ID number and the registered Sassa cellphone number at the till point to confirm that the funds are available for collection. 5. Beneficiary immediately receives a USSD message, which they must approve on their cellphone before the cash is handed over. Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cellphones or to click on a link.

Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds, or when and where collections can be made. This process is run entirely by Postbank. Pick n Pay collection points exclude BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores. During the previous payment period of SRD grants, around five million South Africans received the grant each month.