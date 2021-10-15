Communities need to work together to stamp out school violence, says KZN Education MEC

Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, has called on parents, guardians and the wider community to help in ending violence at schools. Mshengu visited the Alfred Duma Municipality this week following a number of violent attacks at schools in the area.

A delegation met with the concerned community of Ezakheni Township in Ladysmith. Mshengu heard how at least three pupils had been killed in ongoing clashes at schools. A girl was also allegedly raped and there had been flare ups between rival gangs in the township. "Violence in schools is a societal problem which requires all stakeholders to play their part in order to create a safe schooling environment. Violence targeted against learners and teachers is a serious problem that demands the immediate attention of parents, churches, civil society and all stakeholders in the education sector," the MEC said.

Police were also present at the community meeting. Picture: KZN DBE In August, The Mercury reported on a school bullying video that had gone viral on social media.