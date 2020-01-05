Durban - Six suspects who robbed a tavern and murdered a patron in the KwaMnyandu area of Pietermaritzburg on Saturday have been apprehended with a community's help following a shootout with police.
According to one of KwaZulu-Natal's police spokespersons, captain Nqobile Gwala, the patron was murdered at about 7pm. "Without uttering a word, a 24-year-old man was shot in the head. He was declared dead at the scene," said Gwala.
She added that the suspects fled in a vehicle and Plessislaer police were "immediately" notified of the incident.