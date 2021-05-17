Community members discover body floating in Pietermaritzburg river

DURBAN: Pietermaritzburg SAPS, together with other role players, recovered the body of man floating in Dorpspruit River, in Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the body of a known person was found by local community members.

“The body was recovered, placed into a stokes basket, and pulled up a steep embankment by means of a mechanical advantage.

Mbele said a case docket was opened by station members and the body was handed over to the Health Department on scene.

In a separate incident in KZN in last month, Durban Metro Search and Rescue recovered the body of a 50-year-old man, floating in a river in Chatsworth, after he was allegedly electrocuted by illegal electrical connections.

According to Durban metro spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, it is alleged that the victim had been electrocuted by illegal electrical connections running through the water in Chiltern Drive.

IOL