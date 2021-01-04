Community nab school burglars, torch getaway vehicles

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner said while a proactive approach by communities in fighting crime was appreciated, he appealed to citizens not to break the law by assaulting suspects or destroying evidence. This follows an incident in which a suspect was killed and two vehicles set alight in Jozini on Sunday. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, community members from KwaJobe, in Jozini, saw two suspicious vehicles parked near the local primary school just before midnight. “The community mobilised and managed to apprehend a total of six suspects aged between 24 and 43. Both cars were set alight. Picture: SAPS “The suspects were assaulted by the community members and one of the suspects, aged 35, died at the scene.

“The other five suspects were handed over to police with assault wounds.”

Gwala said one of the suspects was found with a licensed firearm.

“The community set the two vehicles that were used by the suspects alight.”

Gwala said further investigation revealed that a primary school in KwaJobe was broken into.

“The fence of the school was cut and the doors were also damaged.”

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, urged citizens not to destroy evidence. Picture: SAPS

Charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and burglary were opened at Jozini SAPS.

According to Gwala, five suspects fled in a third vehicle, heading towards Mbazwana.

“Police at Mbazwana intercepted the vehicle with five occupants.

“A total of five computers, two flat-screen TV sets and house-breaking implements were found.”

The suspects aged, who were between the ages of 21 and 32, were arrested.

“The investigation revealed that the computers were stolen at a school in Mbazwana. It is alleged that the fence was cut by the suspects.”