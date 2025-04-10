Community pleads for water solutions as Department of Water and Sanitation outlines interventions

Several interventions are being implemented to address water challenges in eThekwini, which include replacing easily accessible air valves with plastic versions to prevent theft. This was the response by the Department of Water and Sanitation in response to an email from African Movement Congress, Chatsworth constituency leader and Survival Centre NPO director Reverend Ethan Ramkuar in his request for intervention for water challenges experienced in the south of Durban.

In response, director-general Dr Sean Phillips said water supply challenges in the areas supplied by the southern aqueduct, including parts of Chatsworth, Shallcross, Klaarwater, uMlazi, Folweni, Nsimbini, Savannah Park, Luganda and Nagina Phase 2 are attributed to: -The demand for water in the summer, peak season far exceeding the available supply. -The shortages of water are further exacerbated by the decommissioned trunk main along the southern aqueduct resulting in further constraints due to drop in pressure, which reduces the ability to supply high-lying areas and areas at the end of the supply line.

“In order to improve the supply and reduce interruptions, the eThekwini Municipality is developing a rationing plan between uMlazi 2 and Northdene 3, which will assure supply during certain days in these areas. The implementation date for this plan is February 6,” Phillips said. “The interventions that are being implemented to address the challenges in the medium term include infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of the decommissioned trunk main which is scheduled to be completed by December 2026. “Other interventions to improve supply include replacing easily accessible air valves with plastic versions to prevent theft, maintenance of trunk mains to enhance reliability, operational improvements, regular maintenance of valves, chambers and pipelines, securing generators for uninterrupted pumping during electricity outages, holding community engagements to promote water-saving practises and awareness, collaborating with communities and councillors to reduce tampering and theft and utilisation of contractors to help reduce leaks and bursts on the southern aqueduct.”

Phillips stated that in terms of Ramkuar’s request for intervention, the department is leading the Water and Sanitation workstream of the Presidential Working Group that was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2024. “The purpose of the workgroup is to address service delivery challenges in eThekwini, monitor implementation of interventions and report on progress being made. A detailed water and sanitation turnaround strategy has been adopted by the eThekwini council and forms part of the interventions being implemented and monitored by the workgroup,” Phillips said. Ramkuar said they were pleased to get a formal letter from the director-general’s office highlighting the solution and turnaround time. However, as a community, they have had enough and are concerned.

“We understand they say there’s a problem, but currently most parts of Chatsworth are without water, going on day 5. Literally, our taps are dry,” Ramkuar said. “To make things worse, many areas in Chatsworth don’t receive tankers. “We are pleading with the municipality, place the residents first. There’s a problem, that’s fine. Send us tankers,” Ramkuar said.