Community voices concern over park's future and proposed developments

Stanmore Park in Phoenix will remain a public recreational zone, after the eThekwini Municipality allayed fears that a housing development is set to mushroom in the greenbelt. Concerns were raised about the future of the park at an eThekwini council meeting by Councillor Rashina Singh from Minorities of South Africa (MOSA). Singh had been misinformed that a housing development was planned. Later she was informed that a parking lot was planned for a section of the park.

Singh claimed that the communities of Grove-End and Stanmore are frustrated and questioned the environmental and biodiversity impact the car park would have. “Many residents are opposed to the idea of sacrificing a portion of Stanmore Park for development, citing concerns about the loss of green space and negative impacts on the local environment. They argue that the park plays a crucial role in promoting community well-being and providing a respite from the concrete jungle of the city. Environmental activists are also vocal in their opposition to the development plan, highlighting the importance of preserving green spaces in urban areas for biodiversity, air quality and overall quality of life,” Singh said. However, the community residing in the vicinity and also overlooking the park said they were tired of witnessing nefarious activities taking place daily. Anand Ganesh expressed that the park is deteriorating and said residents have expressed frustration about being unable to use the park due to issues with prostitution and drug use.

"There are about 15 people that sleep in the park overnight. I recommended that a car park and fencing with one entry and exit point be used. I have been living here for more than 30 years. This park was abuzz with community activities and people spend time with their families in this park,” Ganesh said. eThekwini ward 50 DA councillor Lyndal Singh clarified that the park is expected to be fenced with proper access control and operating hours to put a halt to the vices currently happening in the park. Singh said Woodview Park was fenced off in 2024 and the Stanmore development is a step in the right direction to enhance community cohesion and social development. Singh said all funds and contractors are managed and appointed by eThekwini Municipality officials and not the ward councillors.

“Currently most of the Phoenix residents travel to Durban North and other areas to have family outings and birthday parties. The parking area will allow for safe vehicle parking and the intention is to also get playground equipment for the children once the park is secure,” Singh said. She said Community Based Planning (CBP) is a participatory process where residents identify community needs and priorities directly influencing the municipal Integrated Development Plan (IDP). Several playlots and open spaces had been snapped up by housing developers in Phoenix which was a concern for residents. Amy Padayachee, a concerned resident, said there was too much substance abuse in the park.