Comrades marathon 2024: These are the road closures in Durban

The Comrades Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, June 9. The 'Up Run' is set to start at City Hall in Durban at 5:30am and finish in Pietermaritzburg at 5:30pm.

The 85.9 km marathon is expected to have 23,000 runners participating. eThekwini Municipality has urged motorists to take note of the road closures. The following roads will be closed from 1am on June 9 for the duration of the event. * Dr Pixley KaSeme Street from Samora Machel Street to the N3 Westbound.

* Western Freeway Westbound from the City to the Sherwood/Mayville off ramp * Joseph Nduli Street at the Dr Pixley KaSeme Street intersection. * Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at the Monty Naicker Street intersection.

* Ingcuce Street at the Monty Naicker Street intersection. * Joe Slovo Street at the Dr Pixley KaSeme Street intersection. * Dorothy Nyembe Street at the Dr AB Xuma Road intersection.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan routes in advance, taking note of possible traffic delays,” the City said in a statement. The Metro Police and the South African Police Service will also be deployed to manage traffic flow. According to the Comrades Marathon website, the total prize for the winners of both the men's and women's races is R550,000.00, followed by R275,000.00 for second place, and R198,000.00 for third place. The 10th position will receive R99,000.00.