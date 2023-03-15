Comrades Marathon runners will cross the finish line at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this year

After a seven-year break, runners in this year’s Comrades Marathon will cross the finish line at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. This is due to the Comrades race returning to its traditional date of the second Sunday in June from the previously held August date. The traditional June date had already been allocated by Moses Mabhida Stadium to the hosting of the 2023 Cosafa Cup at the landmark venue, thereby necessitating the move.

This year’s down run takes place on Sunday, June 11. In 2018 and 2022, runners ended the race at Moses Mabhida Stadium. “Kingsmead Stadium is our preferred finish venue for this year’s down run, as the venue is accustomed to hosting the Comrades Marathon and the revised route should be an easy transition for the runners,” said CMA race director Rowyn James.

“We would like to thank the team at MMS for partnering with CMA during the 2018 and 2022 races and we look forward to hosting our athletes on Sunday, June 11,” James added. Stadia and Facilities Unit head Vusi Mazibuko said they valued the association with the Comrades Marathon as their finish venue of choice during the 2018 and 2022 Comrades down runs. “This race is not just a proudly KZN event, but one of international significance, and it continues to attract the world’s best ultra-runners to our shores and maintain Durban’s status as South Africa’s sporting playground,” Mazibuko said.