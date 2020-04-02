Concern as Covid-19 cases confirmed in three Durban townships
Durban - eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has confirmed that coronavirus has spread to three of the city's big townships.
On Thursday, Mxolisi led a delegation to the Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi and Dakota informal settlements in Isiphingo.
Mxolisi said cases of Covid-19 had been detected in KwaMashu, Inanda and in Umlazi.
"There have been cases reported in Amoati in Inanda and KwaMashu. The Department of Health together with the municipality will work to activate teams in those areas," he said.
A teacher in Umlazi tested positive and died last week.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirmed that another teacher who had been in contact with Shandu and a 14-year-old pupil, both of uMlazi, had also tested positive for the virus.
The pupil is believed to be related to the teacher. Tracer teams have been deployed to the area to track down others who Shandu and the teen may have come into contact with.
According to the Health Ministry, KwaZulu-Natal has 186 confirmed Covid-19 cases.IOL