Concerns raised after photos of cops posing with alcohol goes viral

Durban - Police management have confirmed that they are investigating the authenticity of two photographs depicting uniformed police officers posing with bottles of alcohol. "We are currently investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture of two female police officers posing with bottles of beer and packs of alcohol, to determine the identity of the persons in photograph as well as when and where the picture was taken. Such behaviour by any South African Police Service members is unacceptable and it is condemned in strongest terms by police management," said national SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili.

While Lockdown is on and Alcohol is ban why do Police officers drink the Confiscated alcohol it not fair on the people.😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/TX3qMgQRrf — Zelda (@Zelda51464408) April 8, 2020

She said as soon as the investigation is concluded and the picture authenticated, the members will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

"We are appealing anyone who has information about this picture to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Tip-offs may also be made via the SAPS MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with confidentiality," she said.

There is also another photograph of a male policeman holding a bottle of liquor to his mouth.

"We will also investigate where and when it was taken and who this person is," Muridili said.

