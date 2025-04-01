Concerns raised over eThekwini's property rates policy for senior citizens

The eThekwini Municipality draft property rates policy for the 2025/2026 financial year came under scrutiny at a council meeting on Tuesday. The policy will be made public for comments and thereafter be reported back to the council.

The existing rates policy has been reviewed, and a report before the council stated that concern was raised regarding senior citizens' rebates and vacant land ratings. An argument has been made that the policy disadvantages certain property owners and that proposed amendments to address these issues will be submitted in due course. The report stated that on the other hand, a need for improved revenue collection strategies was emphasised, particularly the collection of revenue from hostels. It is noted that significant revenue could be generated if hostel residents paid for services.

Also, that over and above the prescribed thresholds for property values, individual needs of residents also be taken into account. Councillor Bradley Singh said the current policy reveals serious issues that must be addressed before it is finalised. Singh said these issues highlight a disconnect between the city’s proclaimed values and the reality faced by vulnerable residents, particularly senior citizens.

The current policy provides rate relief to senior citizens aged 60 and older, but only if the value of their property falls below a threshold determined by the annual budget. Singh added that this arbitrary restriction unfairly excludes many elderly residents whose properties exceed this value, forcing them to pay full rates despite meeting the personal eligibility criteria. “For old-age pensioners who have lived in their homes for decades and rely on limited monthly incomes, this policy creates an unbearable financial burden, threatening their security and ability to remain in their homes. The DA believes this policy is unjust. Relief should be based on income, not property value, as it is equally unfair to grant rebates to pensioners with significant monthly incomes while denying relief to those struggling to make ends meet.”

He called for the scrapping of the property value threshold and the introduction of an income-based threshold that would ensure fairness and inclusivity for all qualifying residents. Opposition parties did not support Singh's request for the matter to go back to the finance committee for amending. Singh said it was crucial that they listen to the community’s input and ensure the policy reflects the needs of all residents, particularly the most vulnerable. By doing so, they could create a policy that truly serves the public interest.

“While this policy is still in draft form, city officials have the opportunity to revise it. The policy should be amended to include senior citizens, individuals receiving grants, those who are medically boarded, and child-headed households, regardless of property value. “Additionally, applicants should be assessed based on their income to ensure fair and equal treatment for all. This approach will promote equity and ensure that relief efforts are accessible to those who need them most.” Singh said his call for amendments prioritises compassion, social justice, and equality.