CONFIRMED: SAPS set to probe Durban attorney’s death

DURBAN – The police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened following the death of well-known Durban attorney, Theasen Pillay, who was found dead at an uMhlanga apartment on Friday.

KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the matter is under investigation by the Durban North SAPS.

Gwala said Durban North police received a complaint of a man who was found with stab wounds on Solstice Drive in uMhlanga Ridge.

“They proceeded to the scene where a body of a 47-year-old man was found inside the bedroom with two stab wounds on the chest and on the left hand.

“He was certified dead by paramedics.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said.

News of the man’s death broke just after midday on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said RUSA officers were called to the scene by the man’s brother who found the body.

He said the attorney’s family called to check up on him before his brother made his way to the flat where he found him dead.

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased have taken to social media to share their shock at news of Pillay’s death.

Pillay was a litigation attorney and debt counsellor as well as the proprietor of the TPA Legal Group of law firms.

Just this week, TPA Legal celebrated its 20th anniversary.

He also specialised in labour matters as well as divorce and family law.

