CONFIRMED: Woman found in Inanda sports field was friends with Siam Lee

Durban – Jessica Weyers, the woman whose body was found dumped in a sports field in Inanda earlier this week, was friends with Siam Lee. A close friend of the Lee family said she recognised Weyer's face and remembered seeing her before. "She worked in town. I met her at Siam's funeral. This is all very sad. They were friends," the woman said. Weyer's mother Leanne Claassens identified her 23-year-old daughter's body at the Phoenix Mortuary, just days after she was reported missing. Claassens said the family was devastated.

According to police, Weyer's may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the sports grounds.

Her hands were cut and throat was slit.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Siam Lee’s was kidnapped from her place of work and murdered. Her body was found in a field in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Facebook

Lee's charred body was found dumped in a sugarcane field last year. According to reports, her body was defaced and she had no teeth as her killer had bludgeoned her face with a hammer.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Lee, Philani Ntuli, has since died and the matter struck off the court roll.

According to one of the investigators who played an integral part in the Lee investigation, Mike Myers, he met Weyers while investigating Lee's death.

"We delved into the very dark side of Durban involving prostitution and drugs. [She] was a working girl who became a very reliable source of information that lead us into this dark underworld. It was very sad to hear of her death, may she Rest In Peace. Condolences to her and her family," Meyer said on a post on Facebook.

