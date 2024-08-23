Construction Mafia: National summit in pipeline as KwaZulu-Natal violence spikes

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, alongside KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, has committed to hosting a national summit aimed at addressing the growing threat posed by the so-called "construction mafia" in South Africa. This decision comes after an alarming resurgence of the construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal, which has led to violence and disruption at construction sites across the province.

During a recent meeting between the two officials, Meyer provided Minister Macpherson with a detailed report highlighting the severity of the issue in KwaZulu-Natal. The report indicated that the resurgence of the construction mafia had resulted in the deaths of three people and the assault of another during an altercation at the uMkhomazi water project site. “This is simply unacceptable. We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment and turn the country into a construction site while this lawlessness continues,” Minister Macpherson said.

The proposed national summit will bring together Public Works MECs from all provinces and ministers in the law enforcement cluster to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter the construction mafia’s influence. “It is imperative to host this important meeting with Public Works MECs across the country to develop a plan to turn the tide against the construction mafia, not only to attract additional infrastructure investment, but also to protect the lives of our people,” Macpherson said. The summit will also explore potential reforms to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to ensure that it contributes to job creation and benefits recipients, while also working closely with provincial governments to expand infrastructure development.

Macpherson was optimistic about working with MEC Meyer, noting that KwaZulu-Natal has immense potential. “I look forward to working closely with the MEC to unlock economic growth and job creation in the province,” he said. Macpherson said that he would be meeting with MECs in other provinces and mayors in the coming weeks to discuss how the national government and provincial governments can collaborate to improve the lives of South Africans. “It is only through working together towards a common vision that we can unlock South Africa’s potential. Let’s build South Africa,” he urged.