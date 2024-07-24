Construction worker killed after falling off roof in Durban

A construction has died of his injuries after falling from a roof in Morningside, Durban. The incident took place before noon on Wednesday on Dublin Avenue. ALS Paramedics attended the scene.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said reports indicate that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was working on the roof of a house when he fell to the ground. “Paramedics arrived on scene and found the male lying on the ground and assessed him. However he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.” Jamieson confirmed that the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on scene and will be investigating the incident further.

KZN police have been approached for comment and will be added once received. In a similar incident in October 2021, a man fell 15 metres to his death while repairing a roof in Glen Anil, north of Durban. Former Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicate that an adult male repairing a warehouse roof had fallen through the PVC sheeting.