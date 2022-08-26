Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Construction workers thrown from vehicle in early morning Durban crash

A bakkie carrying construction workers collided with an SUV, before crashing into a business premises. Picture: Supplied

Published 40m ago

Durban – Construction workers were seriously injured after they were ejected from the back of a vehicle they were travelling in on Friday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson, of ALS Paramedics, the accident took place on the corner of Problem Mkhize and Gladys Mazibuko roads in Greyville at around 6.30am.

“On arrival paramedics found chaos as multiple patients lay all over the road. Two vehicles had collided in the junction before one vehicle lost control, crashing into a business premises.

“One of the vehicles was transporting workers and most of these people were ejected on impact.”

Jamieson said more ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

“A total of 13 people had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious.”

He said events leading up to the crash were subject to an SAPS investigation.

IOL

