Convicted KZN criminal jailed to 20 years for house robbery

Durban: After spending 15 years behind bars for an armed robbery, Msizeni Duncan Makhanya will go back to jail for another 20 years for a similar offence.

Police said Makhanya, 40, was jailed to 20 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as house robbery in the Pinetown Regional Court this week.

In 2000, the accused was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery.

Police spokesperson , Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the accused entered a house at St Wendolins in Mariannhill on June 30, 2018 just before 9pm and held up the occupants at gunpoint.

“He stole a television set, cash and four cellphones before fleeing the scene.”