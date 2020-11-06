Convicted KZN criminal jailed to 20 years for house robbery
Durban: After spending 15 years behind bars for an armed robbery, Msizeni Duncan Makhanya will go back to jail for another 20 years for a similar offence.
Police said Makhanya, 40, was jailed to 20 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as house robbery in the Pinetown Regional Court this week.
In 2000, the accused was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for armed robbery.
Police spokesperson , Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the accused entered a house at St Wendolins in Mariannhill on June 30, 2018 just before 9pm and held up the occupants at gunpoint.
“He stole a television set, cash and four cellphones before fleeing the scene.”
Mbele said a case of house robbery was opened at Mariannhill SAPS for investigation.
Following an intensive investigation, police arrested Makhanya.
“During his arrest, he was found in possession of a police bulletproof vest as well as an illegal firearm and ammunition that was used in the commission of the offence.
“The stolen property was also found in the suspect’s possession.”
Makhanya was refused bail and remained behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner until his subsequent conviction and sentence.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence. | IOL