Cop accused of shooting three people dead in KZN

Durban - A police officer has been arrested after three people were shot dead in Phuphuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Ndileka Cola, said the shooting is under investigation. She said Ipid was informed of the shooting and that a police officer was involved. "Ipid received a report alleging that a police officer was involved and investigators went out to the scene. The officer has been arrested and we are investigating the circumstances around the shooting," she said. Cola said the suspect will appear in the Msinga Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"He could not be charged yesterday because he is yet to consult with his legal practitioner, who will be available for the consultation on Monday morning," she said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

In a separate shooting, Cola said Ipid is also investigating a shooting in Tembisa.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was fighting his family, who called the police officers. It is alleged that the police officers arrived at the scene and there was minimal cooperation from the deceased.

“It is alleged that additional police officers joined the scene, the deceased allegedly charged towards the police with a retractable knife and the police fired shot," she said.

Cola said the investigation into this matter continues.

IOL