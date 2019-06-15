File picture: Pixabay

Durban - Police investigations into an alleged extortion racket in the Durban CBD is continuing and further arrests are imminent following the arrest this week of two suspects, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Two men, aged 48 and 51, were arrested and appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday facing a number of extortion, theft, intimidation, and crimen injuria charges, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

The arrests followed a lengthy investigation conducted by KwaZulu-Natal organised crime unit detectives.

"The suspects were arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation led by the organised crime [unit] with Durban flying squad, provincial tracking team, and other units in the Durban CBD.

''It is alleged the suspects have been terrorising businessmen in the CBD, extorting money, forcefully taking their businesses and properties, and stealing their stock. Millions of rand have been taken from the victims.''

Police investigations were continuing and further arrests were imminent. It was alleged that the suspects had been operating as a gang, targeting certain businesses, Mbele said.

