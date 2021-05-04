Cops hunt for killer after Crossmoor father dies after being dragged under car

DURBAN – CHATSWORTH police are investigating a case of murder after a Crossmoor father was knocked down and dragged under a vehicle for nearly 200m, following an altercation at the weekend.

Nichalen “Donald” Naidoo was at home with his family when a group of party-goers drove into the road.

It is alleged that the men started revving their cars and were turning into Naidoo's yard when he confronted them.

A source alleged that three vehicles had driven into the road and continued their party. When Naidoo asked the men to stop, they became violent and swore at him.

"One of the driver assaulted him and then started his car, a silver VW Jetta, and drove into the man," the source said.

A family member said than when one of the revellers rammed into Naidoo, his body became wedged under the car and he was dragged for about 200m.

When Naidoo's body eventually dislodged, the driver fled the scene. His body was left in the road.

Police said an ambulance took Naidoo to hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said 39-year-old Naidoo succumbed to his injuries.

Naidoo's funeral is set to take place this afternoon.

Meanwhile, residents said it was not the first time that party-goers had driven into the area and made a noise. Some said drivers often revved their cars and drove recklessly.

"All these cars backfire and they make a lot of noise. It is unfair to the people living here," a resident said.

Another resident said that when they called authorities to complain, their calls were ignored.

IOL