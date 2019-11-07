File photo: Pexels

Durban - Durban police are investigating a firearm pointing incident that apparently happened inside the provincial headquarters of the ANC in KZN - located near the Durban ICC. The incident allegedly happened on Monday around noon, involved two senior members of the party in the province and comes as the province is battling political killings and intolerance.

According to sources, a former provincial executive committee (PEC) member stormed a routine Monday meeting and accused a top figure in the party of working with his region's enemies to destroy him both politically and personally. In the heat of the verbal showdown, one source alleged that the former PEC member pulled out a gun.

Another senior member who was in the building and saw what was about to happen, tackled the gun-carrying member from behind and they overpowered him and before taking the gun away from him.

It was further alleged that the matter was kept under wraps until it was leaked to the media. Provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu did not respond to written questions sent to him on Tuesday.