Cops make R100 000 Ivermectin bust at KSIA

DURBAN - A 43-year-old man has been arrested after police found 2 464 ivermectin tablets in his hand luggage. The suspect had just landed in South Africa from Dubai when police made the arrest. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the man was arrested at the King Shaka International Airport (KSIA). Medication seized from the suspect. Picture: SAPS

"The tablets have a market value of R100 000. The man has already appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court where he has been charged with being in possession of unregistered medicines and the importation of medicines without a valid permit.

Medication seized from the suspect. Picture: SAPS

The case has been postponed to Friday for a formal bail application," Mathe said.

Yesterday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) dismissed claims that ivermectin could be used for treating people with Covid-19.

In a lengthy statement, the authority said there were currently no applications either for clinical trials or for the registration of ivermectin for the treatment or as prophylaxis for Covid-19.

“Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved by SAHPRA for use in humans. There is no confirmatory data on ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of Covid-19 infections. In terms of safety and efficacy, there is no evidence to support the use of ivermectin and we do not have any clinical trial evidence to justify its use," the authority said.

Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of parasites in animals and is used to treat several tropical diseases in humans not commonly seen in South Africa, as well as scabies and head lice.

While ivermectin is considered generally safe, side-effects can include skin rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, neurologic adverse events (dizziness, seizures and confusion), sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash potentially requiring hospitalisation and liver injury (hepatitis). Laboratory test abnormalities include a decrease in white cell count and elevated liver tests.

