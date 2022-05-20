Cops nab six men linked to a spate of KZN business robberies

Durban: Six men allegedly linked to business robberies in Ilembe and King Cetshwayo Districts in KZN are expected to appear in court on Friday. Police said the heavily armed men are alleged to have entered the business in the Eshowe CBD on May 6 just after noon and held employees at gunpoint.

“It is further alleged they demanded money from the safe and assaulted the employees, making off with cash from both the safe and tills points,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “As they were exiting the premises, the suspects hijacked a vehicle that was parked outside the premises. “Eshowe police were alerted of the robbery and immediately responded to the scene where a shoot-out ensued.”

Gwala said during the shootout, one of the alleged robbers, Jabulani Masomonco Khuzwayo, 38, was killed. A firearm alleged taken from a security guard in Mandeni has been recovered. “He was found in possession of two pistols with 13 rounds of ammunition and a knife.”

Another suspect was injured as there was blood on the floor. Charges of business robbery, car-jacking, inquest, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition were opened at Eshowe SAPS for investigation. This week, a joint operation led police to a hospital in KwaDukuza, where a 42-year-old suspect was admitted.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and is still in hospital under police guard.” On Thursday night, two people, aged 36 and 29, were arrested in the Isithebe area. Police also seized vehicles allegedly used in the robberies. Gwala said the 36-year-old suspect was found in possession of a pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

“The other suspect was found in possession of a cellphone that was taken during business robbery that was committed in Mandeni.” Police said it is alleged that on May 5, just after 8pm, a group of heavily armed men entered the business premises in Mandeni and robbed the employees of cash and cellphones. “A security guard was also robbed of his firearm by the armed robbers.”

Gwala said the firearm has since been recovered. Police then proceeded to a house at Khenana in Nyoni and arrested a 31-year-old suspect found with five firearms and 102 rounds of ammunition. “Two more suspects were arrested in the Nyoni area after they were found in possession of vehicles that were used during the robbery that was committed in Mandeni.