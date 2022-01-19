Cops say teen’s body retrieved from Blythedale Beach waters had shark bites

Durban - Police have revealed that the teen's body, pulled from the waters off Blythedale Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast earlier this week, had shark bites. In a tweet, SAPS said Durban SAPS Search and Rescue divers, along with Umhlali SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, KwaDukuza lifeguards and IPSS Medical Rescue continued their search for the drowning victim.

"The shark-bitten body of a 19-year-old male was recovered from the shore-break. An inquest docket has been opened," SAPS said. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said the teenager had entered the sea with friends, after lifeguards had gone off duty. He reportedly got into difficultly before disappearing from sight. #sapsKZN Durban #SAR divers along with Umhlali #K9SAR, KwaDukuza Lifeguards & IPSS Medical Rescue today returned to Blythedale beach to continue search for a drowning victim. The shark-bitten body of a 19yr-old male was recovered from the shorebreak. Inquest docket opened ME pic.twitter.com/pmQR1lEWKJ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a 11-year-old, presumed to have drowned at Mfafazane beach in Hibberdene on the KZN south coast. #sapsKZN Port Shepstone #SAPS #SAR & #K9SAR resumed search efforts at Mfafazane beach, Hibberdene for the 11yr-old boy presumed drowned on 17/01. #K9's Bear & Ferie searched the shore with no success. Search efforts will continue today. #WaterSafety ME pic.twitter.com/G3CobQKVoL — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 19, 2022 Bathers are once again urged to only swim at beaches where there are lifeguards. They are also reminded to swim during hours when lifeguards are on duty.