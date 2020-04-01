Coronavirus: Sadtu shocked by KZN teacher's death

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has expressed shock after learning that a teacher and union member had died due to the coronavirus. In a statement, Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke identified the Covid-19 victim as Tholakele Shandu, a teacher at Plattdrive Primary School in Isiphingo, Durban “She had suffered severe abdominal pains and was first admitted around the 6th of March and spent about two-and-a-half weeks at St Augustine Hospital. After being discharged, she fell more ill and was readmitted and diagnosed with asthma. She passed away at the hospital on Tuesday, 31 March 2020,” Maluleke said. SA’s confirmed cases currently stand at 1 353 and Shandu is among the five people who have died from the virus. Maluleke said the union “strongly believed” Shandu had contracted the virus when she was admitted to the hospital.

“According to her family, she was hospitalised with an elderly patient in her ward. We are aware Shandu’s children have been admitted at Addington hospital and a friend, who fetched her from hospital when she was first discharged, have also tested positive with the virus,” he said.

"We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Shandu family, learners and teachers of Plattdrive Primary School."

He also called on Plattdrive teachers and learners not to panic over Shandu’s contraction of the coronavirus and her subsequent death as she had not returned to the school after she was discharged from hospital.

“As we mourn her death, we call on hospitals to try their best, with the limited resources they have, to also exercise social distancing on patients. We also call on the Department of Health to trace and track all who may have been in contact with Cde Shandu, her children and friend and encourage them to be tested and implement self-isolation, quarantine and social distancing. They should be given counseling in order to build their resilience,” Maluleke said.

“We commend President Ramaphosa for announcing the launch of a screening and testing programme that will include 10 000 workers who will be visiting homes in towns and villages to screen residents for Covid-19,” he said.

Sadtu called on the government to repurpose some of the drive-in outlets for testing purposes as a matter of urgency so that the cycle of infection can be disrupted.

“As the Covid-19 spreads, we call on the society not to stigmatise those who are affected and infected by the virus and their families. We call on the society to educate those who are still thinking that the virus knows boundaries and conspiracy theories to abide by the rules and regulations as promulgated by the government and stay indoors,” Maluleke said.

Political Bureau

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za