Could these be the Robin Hood of thieves? Gang robs van, forces driver to hand out loaves of bread

DURBAN: A gang of suspected robbers handed out 240 loaves of bread to residents in Mawoti, near Inanda, north of Durban, after they failed to crack open the delivery van's safe.

Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the men robbed a Hyundai H100 delivery van, but they could not open the safe.

"The owner of the bread distribution company called us requesting assistance to locate his driver, who was taken along with the bakkie. Tracker signals confirmed that the vehicle was in Mawoti," Balram said.

He said officers managed to track the vehicle and then located the driver.

"He said that while he was delivering bread, a white Toyota Avanza drove towards him. One person produced a firearm and forced him to get into the vehicle and drive to an alternate location. The assistant managed to flee and contacted his employer," Balram said.

Despite their efforts, the robbers were unable to open the safe. Balram said the men then forced the driver to offload 24 bread crates packed with 240 loaves of bread.

"The robbers distributed the bread to pedestrians and residents, informing them that Christmas had come early," Balram said.

IOL