Durban – Four eThekwini Municipality councillors overseeing Umlazi wards who were arrested on charges of fraud and corruption and appeared at the Durban commercial crimes court on Wednesday afternoon, have been released on R5 000 bail each.
Abegail Nomthandazo Shabalala (Ward 87) Nomsa Euna Mthembu (Ward 81), Mishack Sithenjwa Nyawose (Ward 79) and Grace Thembelihle de Lange (Ward 85) will be back in the dock on April 7, 2020.
The court heard that the councillors allegedly facilitated or directed that the main sub-contractor in the now infamous R208 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender scandal be given to certain sub-contractors, from whom they received kickbacks.
Some of the councillors also had "personal interests" in the sub-contractors, the court heard.
The four have been charged with contravention of the Municipal Finances Management Act (MFMA), fraud, money laundering and corruption.