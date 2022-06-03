Couple shot in Wentworth drive-by shooting, drive themselves to police station for help

Durban: A couple who were allegedly shot in their car and then drove themselves to the Wentworth police station for assistance have been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they received multiple calls of a shooting incident in the Wentworth area just after 7am on Friday morning.

Paramedics met police and the patients at the Wentworth SAPS. “It is believed a husband and wife, believed to be in their late 30s and early 40s, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds away from the police station and then drove themselves to the police station for assistance,” said Jamieson. The police station is situated on Austerville Drive.

He said the couple sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body and required Advanced Life Support paramedic intervention before being rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. SAPS have been approached for comment.

