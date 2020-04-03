Covid-19 claims the life of Durban octogenarian

Durban - An 81-year-old Bluff woman is believed to have died after contracting Covid-19.

On Friday, Southlands Sun reported that the woman died at Durban's St Augustine's Hospital on Thursday.

The woman was a resident at the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. Her condition, according to Southlands Sun, worsened and she was admitted to hospital.





The Sunday Tribune reported that two elderly woman from the home had been admitted to hospital. The other is a 78-year-old woman.





On Friday, Netcare confirmed that they had shut down the emergency department at the St Augustine's Hospital. According to Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland, they are increasing the level of screening and testing of nurses, support staff, doctors, paramedics and current patients.





"The screening and testing will enable the hospital to isolate any patients and hospital workers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases as well as facilite the tracking of all persons who have been in contact with healthcare workers or patients to ensure that they are tested and that they take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of the infection," he said.





According to Friedland, three patients died from coronavirus at the hospital in 72 hours.





IOL