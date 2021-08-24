Covid-19 deaths remain high in Malawi

RUSTENBURG - The number of Covid-19-related deaths in Malawi remains high while new cases are decreasing, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said. "We are observing a downward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases, those admitted in the treatment units, the positivity rate while at the same time the number of those dying from Covid-19 remains high," she said in a statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page on Monday night.

"At this point, I would like to appeal to everyone to play a role to sustain the downward trend so that we reduce further the spread of Covid-19 in our communities. We are still experiencing community transmission in most parts of the country and we still have over 11,000 active cases, the risk of rapid transmission remains high." She said there was a need for everyone to strictly adhere to the preventive and containment measures. "In order to reduce the spread of the disease in our midst, it is important that we identify by testing those that have the disease, isolate them and provide appropriate care depending on the severity of the disease. The contacts of the confirmed cases have to be tested as well and should quarantined for 14 days."

She said the country has adequate stocks of Covid-19 vaccines at all vaccination sites. A total of 827,886 vaccine doses has been administered and 360,886 people are fully vaccinated "Cumulatively 466,999 and 192,574 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, respectively, while 168,312 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.“