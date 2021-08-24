Covid-19 in children: What to look out for and when to seek medical help

AS the Delta variant continues to drive an upsurge in Covid cases across the country, more children are testing positive for the coronavirus. In KwaZulu-Natal, two primary school girls succumbed to the virus.

Grade 7 pupil Katelyn Pillay passed away just days after she tested positive. Her death came just days after 9-year-old Shanika Balsaring succumbed to Covid-19. She was a Grade 4 pupil at the Acaciavale Primary School in Ladysmith. According to the Ladysmith Herald, Shanika and her whole family had been infected by Covid-19. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said parents and guardians should immediately seek urgent help if their child's condition deteriorates.

Picture: NICD "Difficulty breathing or catching his or her breath, inability to keep down any liquids, new confusion or inability to awaken and bluish lips are warning signs in a child," the NICD said.

Picture: NICD The Institution said some children may have gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea or vomiting. They can also experience sore throat, excessive fatigue or diarrhoea.

Picture: NICD The NICD said studies are ongoing about how Covid affects children and why they usually get a milder disease.