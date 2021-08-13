Covid-19 in SA: 13 921 new cases recorded, death toll now at 76 631

According to the national Health Department, the country has a total of 150 542 active cases and a recovery rate of 91.2%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that a further 384 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 76 631 to date.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3%.

The NICD reported that the number of cases on Friday was lower than those reported on Thursday, at 14 271, but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (10 207).