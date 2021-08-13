Covid-19 in SA: 13 921 new cases recorded, death toll now at 76 631
DURBAN - South Africa’s Covid-19 cases increased by 13 921 to 2 582 427 on Friday.
According to the national Health Department, the country has a total of 150 542 active cases and a recovery rate of 91.2%.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that a further 384 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 76 631 to date.
The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Gauteng province accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3%.
The NICD reported that the number of cases on Friday was lower than those reported on Thursday, at 14 271, but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (10 207).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has also increased.
There has been an increase of 594 in hospital admissions over the past 24 hours.
A total of 9 339 755 vaccines have been administered.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to provide an update on Covid-19 in the province as the rate of infections passed 3600 in one day.
On Sunday, Zikalala is also expected to provide progress on the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the the province and other pertinent matters.
IOL