Covid-19 in SA: 1531 new cases, 74 new deaths reports in last 24 hours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa's Covid cases have increased by more than 1500 in the last 24 hours with 74 new deaths recorded. According to the latest from the Health Ministry, SA's cumulative Covid cases now stand at 1 532 497. Gauteng and the Free State have recorded the highest number of deaths in the last day, each reporting 38 and 15 deaths respectively. "The Eastern Cape recorded one new death, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded four, Limpopo - 1, Mpumalanga - seven, Northern Cape - two and the Western Cape - six," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said. He said this brings the total death count to 51 634.

"Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 056 representing a recovery rate of 95%.The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 168 413," he said.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns raised about the country's vaccine roll out program.

IOL reported that SA has an ambitious target of vaccination two-thirds of the population before the end of the year.

At the current rate, at an average of about 6000 vaccinations per day, it would take the country 18 years, one month and three days to achieve herd immunity.

The Department of Health has previously clarified that the slow rate of the vaccination rollout was due to the fact that the first phase of the rollout was being carried out as part of a study, which has strict protocols that need to be adhered to.

IOL