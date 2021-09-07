Covid-19 in SA: 282 deaths, 5 372 new cases reported

Durban - A further 282 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-related deaths in the country to 83 899. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 5 372 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2 829 435.

The NICD said 16 822 706 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by the Eastern Cape (24%). The Western Cape accounted for 18%, the Free State for 11%, Gauteng for 9%, while Mpumalanga and the North West each accounted for 5%, the Northern Cape for 3% and Limpopo for 1% of the new cases. The total number of cases today (5 372) is higher than yesterday (4 118) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (7 397).

Picture: NICD The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased, but there has been an increase of 302 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Just over 25% of South Africa’s adult population have received their Covid-19 vaccines, with more women than men taking the jab. The adult population in South Africa is 39 798 201 and the number of vaccinated people stands at just over 10 million. According to the latest statistics released by the National Department of Health, just over 10 million individuals have received either the Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. Over 7 million opted for Pfizer.