Covid-19 in SA: 3221 new cases, 44 new deaths

DURBAN - SOUTH Africa's Covid-19 cases have increased by 3 221 in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that SA now has a total of 1 605 252 confirmed cases - 29 362 are active cases.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the country's Covid-19-related death toll has increased to 55 012 with 44 new Covid deaths.

Covid-19 in SA death breakdown:

Eastern Cape - 2

Free State - 19

Gauteng - 13

Kwa-Zulu Natal - 3

Northern Cape - 2

Western Cape - 5

Picture: Health Ministry

"The number of tests conducted to date is 11 010 999. Of these 42 073 tests were conducted since the last report. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 520 878, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%," Mkhize said.

He added that 455 169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Mkhize earlier came under fire from opposition parties on government’s response to Covid-19 and the slow pace to vaccinate people with the third wave now looming.

The EFF, DA and IFP on Thursday said the government has let down the people and would not meet population immunity of vaccinating 40 million people by the end of the year.

IOL