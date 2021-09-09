Covid-19 in SA: 6 270 new cases and 175 deaths reported in last 24 hours

DURBAN - A total of 6 270 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Thursday, taking South Africa's total number of confirmed cases to 2 843 042. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said this represents a 12.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 175 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 84 327 to date with 16 930 469 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from: Western Cape - 24%

KwaZulu-Natal - 20% Eastern Cape - 18% Gauteng - 10%

Free State - 9% Mpumalanga - 7% Northern Cape - 7%

North West - 4% Limpopo - 2%

The total number of cases today (n= 6 270) is lower than yesterday (n= 7 338) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=6 663). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.