Covid-19 in SA latest: 1 101 new cases, 23 new deaths in last 24 hours

DURBAN - SOUTH AFRICA'S Covid-19 cases have increased to 1 575 471 with more than 1000 new infections reported on Sunday.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that SA had recorded 1101 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, which brings the total to 54 148 deaths.

Eastern Cape - 7

Free State - 4

Gauteng - 7

KwaZulu-Natal - 4

Western Cape - 1

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 530 979. Of these 22 469 tests were completed since the last report. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%," Mkhize said.

Source: Health Department

