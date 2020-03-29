NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal

Covid-19: Separate the facts from the fake news, warns social media expert

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 58m ago

Durban - Anyone sharing fake news about Covid-19 will be fined or jailed for six months. This is according to social media expert Emma Sadleir.

In an interview with eNCA on Sunday, she explained that even people who forwarded unverified news articles could find themselves in trouble. 

"Every single person who presses forward is committing a criminal offence if they are intending to deceive," she said. 

She urged residents to presume every voicenote or message about the coronavirus is fake until it is otherwise proven.

"Go and do your own investigation. People need to interrogate the information that they receive," she said. 

Sadleir urged people to double check with credible news sites before forwarding voicenotes and messages about Covid-19.

Since the outbreak in South Africa, earlier this month, residents have been sharing voicenotes and messages that were later debunked by the Health Ministry and its affiliated agencies. 

Apart from checking news sites, residents can also verify information that they receive against research conducted on the Africa Check, National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Department of Health websites. 

According to Africa Check, The World Health Organisation said that the outbreak has been accompanied by an “infodemic“: “an over-abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it”. 

