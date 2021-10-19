Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant applicants, there is still time to collect your unclaimed funds

Durban – Covid 19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant recipients whose funds were forfeited in August, can still collect their money at the Post Office.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khamubla said the affected beneficiaries have until November 30, 2021 to collect their unclaimed funds. Payments not withdrawn by any beneficiary by the end of November this year will be forfeited to the state to fund other government priorities.