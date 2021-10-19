Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant applicants, there is still time to collect your unclaimed funds
Durban – Covid 19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant recipients whose funds were forfeited in August, can still collect their money at the Post Office.
Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khamubla said the affected beneficiaries have until November 30, 2021 to collect their unclaimed funds. Payments not withdrawn by any beneficiary by the end of November this year will be forfeited to the state to fund other government priorities.
“We urge approved clients who have unclaimed funds from the previous cycle to collect them as soon as possible,” she said.
Last month, Sassa revealed that it had received close to 14 million applications.
Sassa said more than 8.3 million applications were approved and over 5.6 million applicants were paid in September.
