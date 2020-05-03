Covid-19 tests conducted on crewman aboard bulk carrier set to dock at Durban Port

Durban - Swabs were taken from the captain and crew aboard a bulk carrier motor vehicle, which is due to enter the port of Durban. On Sunday, National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon, said a ShipsMed doctor was transported via the Alick Rennie sea rescue craft to the bulk vessel, which is currently anchored off-shore. "Port health authorities had arranged for the doctor to take sample swabs from the crewman onboard the ship for Covid-19 laboratory testing prior to the ship being granted permission to enter Port," Lambinon explained. He said the operation was observed by officials from the Department of Health and Port Health Authority, who ensured that all safety regulations and protocols were undertaken. "The doctor was transferred onto the ship and sample swabs were collected from the crewman. The doctor returned to the sea rescue craft with the samples that he had collected and he was brought into Durban Port without incident," Lambinon said.

He said the samples would be evaluated to determine safe passage for the ship to enter Port.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 52-year-old Iraqi crewman passed away after suffering from a medical condition. The man was aboard a bulk carrier motor vessel heading towards Port Elizabeth.

Lambinon said the NSRI PE duty crew and the Eastern Cape Department of Health EMS team responded to the alert.

"The sea rescue craft, Spirit of Toft, was launched accompanied by an EMS rescue paramedic and the duty crew rendezvoused with the ship 7 nautical East of Cape Recife. The EMS rescue paramedic and an NSRI rescue swimmer were transferred onto the ship and the patient was found to be in a critical condition," he said.

Lambinon said the paramedic took over emergency medical treatment from the ship's medical crew and the patient was secured into a Stokes basket stretcher before he was transferred onto the sea rescue craft.

"An EMS paramedic and NSRI medics continued with medical care onboard the sea rescue craft while the patient was brought to our NSRI Port Elizabeth sea rescue base and in the care of paramedics he was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance. Despite extensive efforts by hospital medical staff sadly the patient passed away. Condolences are conveyed to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Lambinon said the man's condition was not related to Covid-19.