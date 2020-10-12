CPF chairman’s Mercedes-Benz torched in KZN protest

Durban – A vehicle belonging to the chairperson of the Reservoir Hills community policing forum has been torched. Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, said the C-class Mercedes was among three vehicles that were torched during the protest on the M19 on Monday morning. More than 10 private vehicles have been stoned and a liquor store and a butchery looted in the ongoing protest. According to Sewpersad, about 600 people gathered on the roadway demanding that their electricity connections be restored. “Late last week the municipality went into this area near Varsity Drive and disconnected the illegal electricity connections.

“The residents are demanding that the electricity be reinstalled.”

Sewpersad said the vehicle belonged to Pravin Gounder.

He described Gounder as one of the most “proactive” CPF members.

“He was instrumental in distribution of food parcels to the informal settlers and looked after the community in general.”

Sewpersad said the eastbound carriageway of the M19 had been opened to traffic.

“Police are clearing the debris from the roadway.”

He cautioned people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

In addition to two private vehicles that were torched, a municipal bus was also destroyed.

Attempts to get a comment from Gounder were unsuccessful.

