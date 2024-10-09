CRUNCH TIME: Matric exams are less than two weeks away, here’s everything you need to know

In less than two weeks, thousands of matric pupils will begin the National Senior Certificate examinations. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it was all systems go.

A total of 172,433 full times and 18,019 part-time students are set to write the exams. “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s examination system is the biggest in the country, with 6,343 invigilators to manage the examination sessions in 6,710 examination rooms,” said KZN MEC at a media briefing on Wednesday morning at Westville Boy High School in Durban. The Department said the distribution of examination material will be done through 13 nodal points and 103 distribution and collection centres.

“The Province of KwaZulu-Natal will print 120 question papers, which will total 30 million prints.” The Department said they were aiming to improve last year’s pass rate of 86 percent to at least 90 percent. Part of this plan was the development and implementation of 2024 Academic Improvement Plan in all 12 districts in KZN.

These plans included Winter Classes Programme during June and July and spring boot camps where learners were given extra tuition in subjects they found challenging. “Currently all districts are engaging in the final push to support matriculants through weekend tuition sessions. This is crucial as it provides additional learning opportunities for our learners to consolidate their understanding and boost their readiness.” There are 32 marking centres with 7,614 markers.

Marking is set to commence on December 1, 2024 and conclude on December 10, 2024. The National Minister of Education is expected to release the matric result on January 15, 2025. Schools will receive the results the next day.