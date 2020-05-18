Cuban doctors and medical train adds muscle to KZN's fight against Covid-19

Durban - The arrival of a delegation of 28 Cuban medical experts and the launch of the Transnet-Phelophepa healthcare train is expected to boost KwaZulu-Natal's fight against Covid-19.

The province plans to join other parts of the country in the move from Level 4 to Level 3 of the national lockdown at the end of the month.

On Monday, 28 Cuban medical specialists arrived in KZN ready to work alongside doctors and nurses in KZN.

The medical brigade, made up of 217 experts in the fields of epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health; family physicians to guide interventions through door-to-door testing and to assist local health workers in health promotion and disease surveillance at the community level; healthcare technology engineers to assist in maintaining the inventory, deployment and repair of aged medical equipment; and experts to provide technical assistance working with local experts, arrived in South Africa last month and have spent 14 days in quarantine before they were deployed.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health, there were 1 543 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in KZN.